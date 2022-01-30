At an election in 1870 there were three nominations for the county seat of Lee county according to John C. Smallwood, Congleton, one of two living persons who voted in the election. He was 21 years old in April of that year. Beattyville, Proctor, and Caanan were the places.
Proctor was a thriving town with a post office, several stores, flour mill, big hotel, and a number of residences. Beattyville had about a dozen houses including some two or three stores. Caanan, afterward called Llewellyn, and still later St. Helens, had two or three scattered houses and a church.
Mr. Smallwood describes the election in Sturgeon precinct No. 1, as being held near the R. R. Smith place on Sturgeon, not far from the mouth of Stone Coal branch but on the opposite side of the creek. The election officers sat on a log out in the open. Oliver Tyra was there electioneering for Proctor and voted although he was a resident of Proctor precinct. R. R. (Dick) Smith, Ewen Dunigan, Hardin Brandenburg, Jim P. Brandenburt, (Dooley) Sam Brandenburg and Mr. Tyra voted for Proctor. Henry Smith, a son of Dick, and Mr. Small voted for Beattyville. The ones mentioned here are the only persons he remembers who voted in the election there. He says there may have been others, but he is certain that Beattyville received only two votes.
The majority for Beattyville was just two votes and Smith and Smallwood were blamed by the opposition for the loss to Proctor of the location of the county seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.