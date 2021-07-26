From our Archives: In Memorium George S. Williams

On the 4th day of January 1816, in Culpepper, Virginia, George S. Williams was born and he died at his old home near Beattyville, Kentucky, Wednesday, December 2nd 1908 at 7:10am, of the infirmities incident to age.
He came to Kentucky in 1847 with his cousin Geo M. Green and began the mining and shipping of coal in which for many years, was very successful.
In 1848 he married Ms. Ermine Akers with whom he lived happily for more than 60 years and who survives him.
Besides his widow, he leaves behind 6 children and a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was for many years, a Justice of the Peace in the county of Owsley, Kentucky before the establishment of Lee County, was a charter member of Proctor Lodge No.213 and organizer some 5 years ago and was it’s first secretary.
Col. W. G. McGuire of Illinois- born in 1813- is now the sole survivor of those charter members. He joined the M.E. Church at Hopewell about 30 years ago and was a faithful member until death. These, in brief are the leading points of his life, there are scores of others that may be given but time and space forbid.
A man whose life was pure, in whom his fellows had absolute confidence, against whom no ill word was ever spoken, whose last words were these:
“If ever a man has kept the faith, I have.” His rectitude of life is an inspiration.
After the funeral conducted by rev. Alex Patterson, all that was normal of him was laid to rest on the highlands of his old home by Proctor Lodge.
And there he rests well-they know it who loved him and the knowledge breaks the pain of departing. They know where and how to meet him again. In the words of a solemn ritual; So more it be. Amen.
