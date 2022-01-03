From Our Archives: June 25, 1909

Archives Sponsored by Lee County Farm Bureau
By Clennie Hollon
With age, we have not only gained by experience but also strength and stability. “The bank that does everything”, The National Bank of Beattyville.
The present city council of Beattyville Mayor Sam Hurst, OJ Burnett, GT Perkins, WM Goocey, Mile Beatty Sr, Thos. Pryse, JE Jones, Clerk, JF Arnold, Treasurer, C.Beach, Police Judge SP Stamper and Marshall JC Morgan.
Bear Cr. Lodge #119 at Fillmore meets at ti’s hall the 2nd and fourth Saturdays of the month. This being the Knights of Pythias.
Proctor Lodge #213 of Beattyville meets in KP Hall on Main St. on Friday night before each full moon. This being the Free and Accepted Masons.
Silver Leaf Council No. 87 on Monica meets on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at KP Hall near Bear Creek. This being the Jr Order United American Mechanics.
Ute Tribe #103 of Zachariah meets at Union Hall on the 2nd and 4th Saturday. This being the Improved Order of Red Men.
Why you should buy a farm. Because the farmer is the most independent man on the face of God’s green earth, because the most independent farmer in the world is the man who owns his farm, because when you own your farm every lick you strike, every furrow you plow, every blade of grass, ear of corn, hog, chicken, calf you raise belongs to you and enriches you. Now is the chance to buy a farm.
The Center Lumber Company inc. is dividing it’s immense real estate holdings into farms that will be of size and price you want. Terms easy enough for the poorest man. Call on us and we will show you the land, write and we will give you information Sutton & Hurst Beattyville has progressed Lee County in farming.
Walker Jameson has on hand, plenty of corn, hay and baled straw. Hay $1 per 100 lbs, corn $1 bushel, ship stuff $1.65 per sack. These prices FOB stable, .10 per bale delivered.
Sherman Scott, son of Russell killed a rattlesnake Monday, out about the Sourwood Spring that had 12 rattles and was 5ft 6in long. It being the 3rd he’s killed this year in the same area.
