From Our Archives: June 4, 1884

E.M. Pryse left for Louisville, Sunday. Judge Riddle leads in the Appllate race. Commercial travelers have been unusually thick here this spring.
The announcement of G.D. Hieronymus for Sheriff appears in this issue. He is a young gentleman of good ability, and deserves fair consideration at the hands of his party. He is a son of our worthy fellow citizen, Mr. Thomas Hieronymus of the Union neighborhood.
Somebody is goin’ to catch it if they don’t stay out of our groundhog hunter’s ranch. Only three days ago Mr. J.B. Cole with the malice aforethought and a club raken in one, a 23-pounder. Watch out! Buckey, somebody’s sharpening a stick.
Mrs. Charles D. Tyler and Mrs. C.B. Hill left Sunday to attend the Commencement exercise at North Middletown Female College. Miss Edna A. Tyler, who has been attending school there will return with them.
Mrs. Elizabeth Coomer, wife of Henry Coomer, died on the 28th, leaving a husband and six children. Just three hours before her death she sat up in bed and tried to cut out an apron for her baby.
J.W. Corley, who represents Banberger, Streng & Co. jobbers and manufacturers of boots and shoes, Louisville, Ky was in town Saturday, taking orders for his house.
Do people of Beattyville want a public school taught here this year? If they do, would it not be well enough to repair the old school house? Election for school Trustees, Saturday.
We take pleasure in announcing Mr. D.B. Maloney for Sheriff of this county. Mr. Maloney is well known and favorably known as an upright, honest man, having once filled acceptably the office of School Commissioner. He throws himself upon the mercies of the Democrat Party in convention, and for this he will doubtless by rewarded at their hands.
Our entertaining fellow townsman, Mr. R.C. Hill has filled up the old Martin drug store with the finest selection of groceries ever bought to Beattyville, and is offering them cheap for cash, in fact, as cheap as they can be bought by retail in Lexington. This is no joke or paid puff, but plain fact. If you doubt it call and see for yourself. Mr. O.C. Doherty, the gentlemanly clerk is always ready to wait on you.
Mr. Ibzan McGuire and family returned Monday from Hon. B.T. Goe’s where they had been visiting. Miss Mattie McGuire of Why Not, passed through town yesterday – on her way to Campton – to visit her sister, Mrs. W.C. School of that place.
