Lieut. John Breeding, 94, veteran of the Civil War and oldest citizen in Lee county, will be buried this afternoon in the Riverview Cemetery. Funeral services will be conducted at the home at 2:00 o’clock by the Rev. Luther Newnam.
Mr. Breeding entered the Union army from Letcher County Kentucky, and was second in command of Company “B” 39th Kentucky Mounted Infantry. He held the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Serving through the war and being in battles at Cynthiana and Richmond, he returned to Letcher county after peace was made and in December 1866 he was married to Miss Perlina Hogg.
Some time following his marriage, Mr. Breeding moved to Booneville, where for four terms he served as County Court Clerk. A few years ago he moved to Winchester, and later to Beattyville, where he continued to live until his death about 4:30 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
He is survived by three daughters and three sons, Mrs. Breeding having died about a year ago: Mrs. Milo Beatty, Mrs. W. T. Pryse, Mrs. Ruth Brandenbureg, and Charles Breeding, Beattyville, and Morton G. Breeding and Wilgus Breeding, Saratoga, Calif.
