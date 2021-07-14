Pictured: DONALD BEGLEY, salesman for Booge Jones Ford, presents the keys to a new ’74 Cougar to Kathy Smith for the Driver Education Program. From left to right are Donald Begley, John McIntosh, Kathy Smith, and Greg Land. /PRESENTING THE 1075 CHEVELLE to the Driver Education is Jay Brandenburg, employee at Brandenburg’s Chevrolet. Also from left to right are George Stamper, Linda Morton, Melanie Fox, and Jay Brandenburg.
Two local car dealers are again supplying cars for use in the Driver Education classes at Lee County High School. Students at Lee County are fortunate to have two dealers such as Booge Jones Ford and Brandenburg Chevrolet. Both are participating in the program for the sixth consecutive year.
Booge Jones has provided a 1974 Mercury Cougar. Willard Brandenburg has donated a 1975 Chevrolet Chevelle for use here in Lee County. Booge Jones also provides cars for various other schools in the area who participate in the Driver Education Program.
Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative offers Driver Education to thirteen schools in the eastern Kentucky area. Programs such as these would not be possible without the help of dealers like the two mentioned above.
On the road training obtained through the use of these cars will give the students a greater insight into the trafficker safety problems, and provide them rules, regulations, and defensive driving tactics.
Hopefully, the final result will be better drivers and a safer place for you to drive in Lee County and Kentucky.
