Rev and Mrs James Smith and sons spent the weekend visiting relatives in Dayton.
Mr and Mrs Edd Cornett of Harlan were weekend guests of his mother Mrs Walker Cornett and Eugene.
Mr and Mrs Bud Reese of IN spent the weekend with Mr and Mrs Jesse Reese and attended a funeral of Mrs Reese brother Hargis Ross.
Paul Treadway has returned to Dayton and David Treadway to Morehead College after a week’s vacation here at home.
Lewis Evans of OH spent the weekend here with family. Mr and Mrs Neal Smith Sr are spending this week in Richmond, IN visiting children and welcoming a new grandchild.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.