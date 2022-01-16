The Pine Crest Church of God has planned a Holy Week revival extending from March 30th to April 5th, services begin at 7 each evening. Pastor Howard Rowe says “we feel fortunate to have as our guest evangelist, Rev. Thomas H Pelt pastor of Paris KY Church of God. Rev. Pelt has spoken in numerous revivals, youth emphasis meetings and conventions.
Among several duties in state work, he serves as one of the states two youth counselors. He completed his college and seminary training at Asbury College and Seminary in Wilmore. You are cordially invited to participate in these services. You will rejoice with us as you hear God’s word, vital and alive to cope with the needs of our day. Special singing is planned for each night. - Author unlisted.
