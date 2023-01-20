From Our Archives: Missing Twins Found

The Beattyville Enterprise April 4th, 1988
Two children, twins age 9, were found after about a five hour search on Monday night. The young boy and girl were found about three miles from their home in the wooded area of Belle Point. Over two hundred people combed the area in the search including Lee Sheriff Johnny Mann, deputy Junior Kilburn, Owsley Sheriff Department, Lee Rescue Squad, KSP and Lee Game Warden.
The children were found by the game warden at about 12:30a.m. asleep behind a log. “It was a good feeling seeing so many people involved, even, even out of the county.” Said Sheriff Mann. According to sources, the children were outside playing Mondays warm evening and wandered into the woods where they couldn’t find their direction back home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.