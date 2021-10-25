be

 Brewer’s IGA of Beattyville was target of a robbery Wednesday night, october 10. When the store opened at 8am that day it was discovered that several hundred dollars worth of dimes had been taken from a filing cabinet inside. The dimes were surplus from the laundromat located on the ground floor. Also some money was taken from a cash register. 

       HB Brewer, co owner, said the thieves had apparently hidden inside at closing and after taking the money, then broke a lock and hasp from the back to door to escape. James Combs of Beattyville Police Dept and A. Spears KSP are investigating the incident.

