Navy Lieutenant (JG) Thomas E. Lutes, son of Mr. Enos Lutes & wife of Beattyville was designated a Naval Aviator and received his Wings of Gold from Admiral Frank C Turner (left) during ceremonies at the Naval Air Station of Corpus Christi, Texas.
