Once upon a time, it was long ago, there was born somewhere within the Beattyville we now know, as eldest son to a man and his wife.
Near that same house, on that same day, at that same hour, another boy came to begin like the first the toils of life – he was the youngest son of a man and his wife and they named him John H. Beatty.
Starting on the way together, these two boys, came by and bye to the age of the play-ground and the school-house; and many be the times that together they romped and tumbled in the reckless play. May be the times they gave their mothers uneasy nights during the days when green apples hung tempting from the swaying limb, and many be the times they nursed the throbbing stone-bruise with impatient grace.
In school, they measured up with the average boy, missing the class their full share of hard words in the old Blue-Back, and going to their teacher for help on as many hard examples as an of their mates.
But they romped and tumbled without serious mishap, the green apples failed uniformly to point a lesson against their further use, and their papas lanced the stone bruise – and quiets reigned in that house that night.
By and bye there came a day when the old razor was slipped slyly out, with a piece of looking glass, to the back shed and trembling hands tried its temper on a new grown beard – downy and soft. A day that was long to be remembered: a day of newborn thoughts and hopes; a day of the coming of the life-to-be-the heart-bruise life.
So, they pushed out into the realities about them and made their way with more or less of success. The things they found to do, they did as best they might, while the days went swiftly by – days of peace and of war, days of sunshine and of shadow, days of rest and of unrest-happy days, miserable day of life as it is.
Days that ended for one of them on Thursday, April 4th, 1912.
The one was taken and the other left-left with sorrowing heart to tell you that the friend of all his life has gone.
John H. Beatty was born July 18, 1848, died April 4th, 1912, aged 64 years, 9 months, and 11 days. He died at the residence of his brother-in-law, Samuel Lutes, with whom he had made his home for many years. His illness was very short, and they laid him to rest with in two hundred yards of where he was born.
He was the son of Samuel Beatty, a grandson of Col. Henry Beatty, one of the pioneers, after whom Beattyville was named and he inherited the sturdy Scotch principles of his ancestors----sobriety, integrity, and cleanliness of life where the anchors of his character.
He joined the Baptist Church at the age of 18, being baptized by Re. J.G. Pond of Madison County, and lived a life that was right, quiet, honest and Christian all his days.
He was never married.
He leaves one brother, Capt. J.M. Beatty, three sisters and a large number of relatives-and those who knew him were his friends.
He was a school teacher for many years, but left that for work in the Government service. Twice an enumerator of census, a store-keeper and guager, a mail clerk on the railroad from Cincinnati to Louisville, and for fifteen years assistant postmaster at Beattyville – such is the record of a busy and well-spent life. THE FRIEND.
His funeral was preached by his pastor, Rev. J.I. Wills, after which, on Saturday afternoon at 2:30pm, the Masonic Order laid him gently to rest in the Beatty burying-grounds.
