A Lee Co. man was wounded by gun shot at about 10:30 pm, Saturday, in his home on Route 11 just outside city limits on Zachariah Road, as a result of an explosive argument according to law enforcement.
Cisco Sergeant, 24 was wounded in the leg and neck by a .38 caliber snub nosed pistol. He was taken by ambulance to Lexington hospital and released the next day. Lonnie Dale Murphy, 22 was arrested and charged with intent to kill and was later released on a $500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.