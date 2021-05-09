From Our Archives: The Beattyville Enterprise July 15th, 2010

The Beattyville Bear has gone national! In it’s Thursday July 8th edition, USA Today ran a story about the bear. Each day, the national newspaper lists each state in it’s A Section and runs a synopsis of a top story from that state. On that day, the USA Today printed “Kentucky: Beattyville- State Wildlife Authorities are watching an open trash container after a black bear was seen foraging there. Officials hope to capture the bear and determine if it was the animal that attacked a hiker June 27. Tim Scott required stitches but is recovering. State Biologist Steve Dobey said that if the bear appears to be the one that attacked Scott, it will be euthanized.”
The bear has generated a large fan base. Someone has started a Facebook fan page and as of Tuesday, the page has reached almost 2K likes. It includes computer generated photos of the bear at various spots throughout Beattyville and Lee County. Most people are supportive of the bear and do not want him captured or killed. Two people, both mothers, said they do want the bear killed because they fear for their children.
Mark Marraccini spokesperson for Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, told the Enterprise Monday, that officials continue to look for the bear. He said the department had traps out for the bear but would not say where they were because some “good meaning” citizens had interfered with other traps. “We remain confident we will have a good shot at capturing him in the next day or so”, Marraccini said.
