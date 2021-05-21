From Our Archives: The Beattyville Enterprise July 30, 1973

SUPER SLIDER….Steve Butler of the Lee County Bobcats slides under Cepius Fox of the Lee County Cardinals for one more successfully stolen base. Butler was walked to first, stole second, stole third, and stole home in the inning. He stole home when catcher Greg Byrd missed a pitch and as Butler crosses the plate, he said to the catcher, “Boy, you don’t miss a pitch when I’m on third.”
NOTE: Steve Butler is the father of GM-Publisher, Jessica L Butler.
