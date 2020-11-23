Southside Elementary recently held their D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Graduation ceremony. The graduation began with all students taking place in the reciting of the pledge of allegiance, followed with the singing of the Star Spangled Banner and My Old Kentucky Home. The invocation was given by Jackie Addison which then led to a welcoming from Vanessa Braun. Brandon Griffith gave the introduction of trooper Sam Agee, the DARE Instructor.
Trooper Agee then proceeded to give an explanation of what the DARE Program is for and all the accomplishments and benefits to the community it has brought. After Agee’s presentation, the student reflections portion of the program titled “Taking A Stand” was given by Cara Cornett, Zachary Fraley, Chasity Reed, Meghan Williams, Tina Hunter, and Kaitlin McMullen.
Students then received their diplomas given by Trooper Agee, Ms. Sandy Arnold, Mrs. Hannah Hogan and Ms. Geneva Pitttman. Special presentations were then given by Brittany Stamper, Maleah Thomas and Chauncy Vanderpool. Mrs. Judy Jennings gave the closing.
Students who participated in the graduation consisted of the class of Ms. Sandy Arnold: Nels Lee Addison, Amber Brandenburg, Kimberly Bush, Cara Cornett, Lindsey Like, Timothy Fox Jr, Zachary Fraley, Brandon Griffith, Brenda Hughes, Jimmey Johnson, Kelly Krystofik, Michael Heath Lynch, Jeremiah McCoy, Adam Pitman, Johnathan Ratliff, Jessica Sparks, Brittany Stamper, Joseph Thorpe.
Along with Mrs. Hannah Hogan’s class: Jacqueline Addison, James Allen, Jessica Burke, Amanda Deaton, Jessy Griffith, Brandon Hobbs, Reba Johnson, Joshua McCoy, Carrie Morris, John Mullins, Chasity Reed, Devin Taulbee, Maleah Thomas, Derrick Williams, and Meghan Williams.
