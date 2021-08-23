A surprise raid Wednesday night- May 6- at the local boat dock netted seven pints of bourbon deluxe and eight cases of beer, authorities said here today. The raid was made by City Police Chief Estill Tharp cooperating with KSP trooper Colan Harrell, Lee Co. sheriff Von abler and deputy sheriff Bill Abney. They said that Ernest Warner who was operating the dock at the time of the raid has been charged with illegal possession of alcoholic beverages in local option territory and will be tried in Magistrate’s court Monday, May 18.
