   Recipients of the Citizenship Awards given to outstanding seniors at LCHS class of 73 were Susan Diane Bowles daughter of Mr. And Mrs. MC Bowles and David Jennings, son of Mr. And Mrs. Chester Jennings. Diane is a member of Pep and Drama Club, Futire Homemakers Assoc., and student council. She serves as volunteer office assistant and has received numerous other awards while in school. She plans to enter Berea College for the fall. David was president of the senior class, member of the student council for three years, member of varsity squad and received numerous awards in basketball, golf, Spanish, English, Intro Physics, Chemistry and Young Historians club. He tied for 3rd ranking place in the class with Thomas K Hollan.

