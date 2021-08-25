Recipients of the Citizenship Awards given to outstanding seniors at LCHS class of 73 were Susan Diane Bowles daughter of Mr. And Mrs. MC Bowles and David Jennings, son of Mr. And Mrs. Chester Jennings. Diane is a member of Pep and Drama Club, Futire Homemakers Assoc., and student council. She serves as volunteer office assistant and has received numerous other awards while in school. She plans to enter Berea College for the fall. David was president of the senior class, member of the student council for three years, member of varsity squad and received numerous awards in basketball, golf, Spanish, English, Intro Physics, Chemistry and Young Historians club. He tied for 3rd ranking place in the class with Thomas K Hollan.
From Our Archives The Beattyville Enterprise May 24 1973:
- 1973 Citizenship Winners
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
Latest News
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- From Our Archives The Beattyville Enterprise May 24 1973:
- James “Hookie” Thomas, age 56
- Courthouse Comments
- Moore Named New President of LC Republican Women’s Club
- BFD Acquires Animal Oxygen Masks
- From Our Archives: The Beattyville Enterprise May 14,1970
- A Different View
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Public Works Director Has Questions for Beattyville Water
- Mitch McConnell uses unspent campaign money to urge Kentuckians to get vaccinated
- Congleton Bros. Celebrates 100 Years Serving Lee County
- Ordinance for Alcohol Sales on Happy Top For Hank IV Concert Passed
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- BFD Acquires Animal Oxygen Masks
- Emergency Road Aid Funds Awarded to Lee
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Veteran Donates Bottled Water to Lee Co. Schools
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.