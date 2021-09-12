A record high number of candidates- 1,352- will receive degrees at Eastern Kentucky University’s 62nd Spring Commencement June 1st. Dr. Robert R. Martin President of the university, will confer the degrees at the graduation program in Alumni Coliseum, beginning at 4pm. The end commencement will begin with Alumni Day May 31st.
Lee Co. students receiving degrees: Judy Ann Couch, Rose Marie Gabbard (Master of Arts in Education), Asher Athy, Joyce Anne Begley (Bachelor of Science).
