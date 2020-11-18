Society Personals
Price-Moore Reunion Held: The Price and Moore family reunion was held Saturday, August 8th at Beartrack Park. A picnic lunch was enjoyed by all and a birthday cake was out in honor of Bill Moore Jr, Linda and Kenny of Middletown, OH; Lt and Mrs. Mark Carroll and Heather of Ft. Huachuce Arizona; Mr. And Mrs. Tommy Kincaid, Kim and Jean of Cincinnati, Mr. And Mrs. Ernest Beurne and daughter, Mrs. Lucy Williams and son of Louisville, Sharn, Richard and Eva Lyons of Berea, Mrs. Effie Sanders and Michelle Vanderpool of Middletown, Mrs. Nannie Lyons of Lexington, Norma Teague, Dorothy Sue Ross, Dina Curtis of Cincinnati, Mrs. Hazel Belin, Dorothy Johnson, Herman Price and Mr. And Mrs. Larry York and daughter of Beattyville were all in attendance.
Surprise Dinner: a surprise dinner was held Friday August 6th at the home of Mr. And Mrs. Ronnie Dale Moore in honor of his mother; Mrs. Norena Moore, who was celebrating her birthday.
67th Birthday: The home of Mrs. Curt Campbell was the scene of a birthday party honoring Taylor Peters in celebration of his 67th birthday. Highlights of the party included singing by the Neely and Sizemore families plus special recreation by rev. Dale Roberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.