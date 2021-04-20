From Our Archives: The Beattyville Enterprise Thurs. Feb. 5th 2009

Lee Co. Sheriff Donnie Hogan Tuesday told of two incidents that occurred last week during the ice storm. Last Wednesday at approximately 1:45am, he had to help seven people from Lexington who were stranded at the top of Bald Rock.
He said the seven had left a Jeep and were all in a Suburban. Trees had fallen on the road so they went off the road to get around them and gotten stuck. He took the child, woman and five male adults to a local motel.
He also said deputy Dennis Johnson reported that Tuesday night a state salt truck had to stop after going over a downed power line on KY 52 West. The driver had to remain in the truck until the electric crew arrived and killed the power.
Hogan spent one 24-hour period without sleep cutting trees off of roadways according to an individual close to him.
