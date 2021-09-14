With Mother on Mother’s Day..for the 2nd time in the Wilson family history the children of Mrs. Joyce Wilson were together for a celebration. They are according to appearance Gloria J Rhodes of Florida, Christine Wilson of Ohio, Donald Ray of Lexington, Paul Edward, Warner Robins of Georgia, Brenda S Wilson of Florida, Terry Margaret Lynn and Elizabeth Ann at home. The children surprised their mother with half dozen long stemmed roses and a mother’s ring with each 8 children’s birthstones.
