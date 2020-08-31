The Primrose Post Office is closing at the end of this month. David Walton, spokesperson for the US Postal Service in KY, confirmed Tuesday that the small post office will be closing. He also confirmed that the Heidelberg Post Office is on a closure list as well but no date has been set. Both facilities are open for two hours a day . The postal service is facing a severe financial challenge.
It lost $8.5 billion during the last fiscal year and the postal commission which oversees it, has refused a request to reduce daily delivery from six days to five. In addition to it’s operational costs, the postal service funds a huge retirement plan. Walton said there are no plans to close any other facilities in either Lee or surrounding counties aside from these two. However, the Enterprise has received an unconfirmed report that the Vincent Post Office in Owsley is to also be shuttered.
Mail processing centers in three larger KY communities are being considered for closure. The centers in Ashland and Pikeville could have their duties sent to Charleston, WV. The work in Bowling Green may be moved to either Nashville, TN or Evansville, IN.
Original author unlisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.