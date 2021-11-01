Tyler Barnes, 18 of Lee Co., earned the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers to Scouts. The Eagle Scout Award on July 23rd 2009. Barnes was recognized in ceremony on Oct. 10th at Beattyville Baptist Church by Troop Chairman Barbara Begley. Barnes, a member of Troop #84, is one of approximately 4% of all Boy Scouts who obtain the Eagle Rank.
Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and complete a community service project. Barnes chose to clear a trail and repair a bridge to a waterfall at Glen Eden Bible Camp in the Wiloughby area of Lee Co. he has also served as an instructor of Troop 84 and is a member of the order of the arrow and obtained his brotherhood in the arrow.
So far, Barnes has earned 27 merit badges on his trail to Eagle. He is a Governers Scholar as well as Fondlers Scholar and plans to attend EKU this fall. He is currently enrolled in HCTC and is on the Deans List.
Tyler is among other outstanding citizens who are former Eagles such as President Gerald Ford, Neil Armstrong, Steven Speilberg and head of FBI William Sessions. Tyler is the son of Don and Amanda Barnes of Lee and Kim Barnes of Breathitt.
