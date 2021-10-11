From Our Archives: Thursday March 22, 1894

Groom Kills His Former Rival Suitor & One Other Guest
Beattyville KY: News reached here today of a shooting yesterday at a wedding on Butch Fork of Sturgeon Creek in the southwest part of Lee Co. Not far from the Owsley line. The particulars are very meager but it appears to have been a result of a fight between groom and a rejected suitor. Grant Cecil of Owsley, a quiet looking, country boy of about 22 and Joseph Doneral of about 25 were rival suitors of the hand of Rhoda Mays, the daughter of a Dutch Fork farmer. Cecil was the accepted and the wedding was set for yesterday. Reports do not say if the shooting occurred before or after ceremony. Cecil and Doneral engaged in a quarrel, the result of ill feeling. Doneral was shot and killed by Cecil.
John Burns of about 19 who was also guest, was also shot and killed by Cecil; thought to be accidentally. Another bystander; Particular Meager was also hit and wounded in the leg. Immediately after the shooting, Cecil fled and last accounts has not been arrested. Owing to the isolated location of the scene, it is impossible to get full particulars of the affair. The two dead men were buried today.
