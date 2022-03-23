Mrs Rose Cox, formally of Lee, now residing in Cincinnati was a weekend guest of Mrs and Mrs SW Upchurch and Mr and Mrs Elmer Bertrum. Bill Bush of Zachariah was rushed to the Good Samaritan Hospital Lexington last Friday, very ill but is reportedly improving.
Mr and Mrs Marvin Charles and son of Middletown OH visited his sister Wanda and brother Roger during the weekend. Miss Christy Richardson has returned to UK after spending a vacation with her parents Mr and Mrs Cecil Richardson.
Mrs Gayle Rogers student at EKU visited her parents Mr and Mrs Chester Rogers during the weekend and attended church at Zoe. Mrs Nell Bush was a recent Sunday dinner guest of Mr and Mrs Claude Hoover. Mrs. Clara Gabbard is visiting her daughter Mrs. Barbara Stamper who recently had surgery in Michigan. Also Hargis Bug Gabbard spent the weekend with his sister Barbara in Michigan.
