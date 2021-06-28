From Our Archives:

Lee has so far been bypassed twice during state distribution of the H1N1 vaccine, and the local health dept. receives roughly 50 calls per day asking for it. Yet the department has 75 versions of nasal spray available. That was the discussion Tuesday evening at Happy Top during a presentation and meeting on the disease. Two nurse from Ky River List. Health Dept. provided a powerpoint presentation on the disease and the plan for dealing with the pandemic. Libby Banks stated that so far Lee Co. 3-400 of the doses of the vaccine. She said Owsley and Wolfe has also been skipped twice during distribution. All three counties are told it is due to population.
However when asked, she said people can go out of the county or even state to receive the vaccine if they wish but there is a shortage of the vaccine throughout the country. There has been no confirmed cases of H1N1 in Lee Co. so far. Seasonal flu is called Flu B. Another strain is called Flu A, is prevalent and according to Banks, is most likely H1N1. However it takes a swab being sent off for around two weeks before results are received. The number of Flu A cases in the county is not known but something is affecting attendance at Lee County schools. Glen Kincaid said recently the attendance average per day is around 88% as opposed to it previously steadying at 93-95%. The presentation was attended by health professionals, emergency responders, school officials, business owners and elected officials.
