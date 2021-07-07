Centennial Week Judged Best Celebration Ever in Lee County
With the weather cooperating and all other factors being equal, the Lee County Centennials Week celebration, in all the respects, has been judged a tremendous success. Everyone cooperated, everyone seemed to have a good time, and there was plenty of entertainment for all. IT was also an event that will be long remembered and was so well documented on film, in books. And on newsprint that there will most likely be plenty of research material for historians to scan when the 200th birthday of Lee County rolls around.
Probably the most outstanding event of the week was the pageant which detailed social life and activities of the past 100 years of the county’s history --- the joys and the sorrows; the work and the plays. This colorful pageantry was backed up by a colorful parade which continued the historical motif and the centennials theme.
Thousands of people from the county, nearby counties and states, and distant states were present during the weeklong event to observe, and in some cases, take part in the activities.
Although the crowds were large, there was a complete absence of any kind of disorder. Thanks to the skill of the Lee County Rescue Squad, there were no traffic problems----a fact which caused one out-of-state visitors to remark that it was one of the finest examples of traffic handling he had ever seen. This made it possible for just about everyone to secure a convenient parking place and to enjoy the festivities.
This celebration was entirely homemade and put on without outside professional help. It was staged by local leaders and enacted by local citizens. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, it proved that when a community, no matter how seemingly limited their resources, decides to do something, it can do it. All it takes is determination, cooperation, and a lot of work. This was what happened here in Beattyville last week.
Centennial week is now a part of Lee County history and in the minds of many of its citizens, has served a very good purpose. It has prevented virtuous actions of the past from being forgotten and left for posterity some idea of its great heritage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.