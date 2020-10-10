Mrs. Roy Lyon of Kansas is visiting her parents Mr. And Mrs. Claude Hoober at this time. Mr. And Mrs. GB Combs and baby of Ohio is spending the weekend here. Mr. Paul Little and wife, Mr. Bobby Gabbard, Mrs. Ruby Mcintosh and Mrs. Ruby Kincaid attended church at Ravenna Sunday night. Mrs. GT Smith and Mrs. Jewell White spent last week with Carolyn Woodhold. Willard Ruth and wife had guests on Sunday of Everett Ruth and wife and son. JN of Owen Co, Ruth Cecil of Georgetown, John Combs and son, Kennety Ray, Hubert Spicer and wife. LW Bush and wife of Leeco were visitors in town yesterday. Green Rose and wife, Jon Eversole and wife were visitors of Lexington Tuesday. Wanda Lewis who is attending school in Morehead, spent the weekend with parents Clay Lewis and wife. DW Little and wife visited Paul Little and wife and son last week. Helen Morehead who is attending college at Morehead spent the weekend with her parents. John Eversole Jr and wife were in Louisville on business Tuesday. EM Smith and wife of Detroit visited JG Price and wife this week.
Last Friday, Lee Fiscal Court met in the office of County Judge with all members present. The meeting was held to pay all bills up to present which was accomplished. MD Kincaid and wife of Fincastle were in town on business yesterday. Sheriff Hampton Palmer and wife were in Frankfort on business Monday. Eugene Thomas was in town on business the beginning of last week. Elbert Hogan, Jesse Norman and Sam Wilson of St. Helens were in town Tuesday on business. Robert Gray, wife and son of Ohio visited Mrs. Gray’s parents TH Jones and wife. Vincent Caldwell and wife of Fixer were in town Tuesday. Ruben Sparks, merchant of St. Helens was in town Tuesday on business. Wife of Sam Gamble and children of Ohio visited parents TH Jones and wife. Noah Little of Fincastle went shopping in town last week. Prater Kincaid will be completed soon with painting all the offices in the courthouse including the court room. He is assisted by his son Farris. He recently paint the storehouse of DC Hobbs in St. Helens. Bergie Brandenburg of Tallega was a visitor of Albert Bowman of St. Helens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.