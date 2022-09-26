Ravenna Woman Succumbs After Seeing Car Strike Child
Ravenna. Feb 19 - Funeral services for Mrs. Icy Jane Plummer, 65, who died suddenly at her home here Sunday, were to be held at 1 o'clock this afternoon at the residence. Her death was caused, physicians reported, by a cerebral hemorrhage superinduced by excitement when she saw a child struck by an automobile in the street in front of her home. Mrs. Plummer shouted a warning to the child and ran into the yard, falling dead a moment later.
The child, Ed McIntosh 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard McIntosh escaped with minor cuts and bruises. Witnesses said the driver of the car, Berry Tipton, was not to lame for the accident and no charges were placed against him. Mrs. Plummer a native of Booneville had resided in Ravenna about 10 years. She is survived by her husband, J.J. Plummer, one daughter, Mrs. Fred Bryant, Lexington, three sons, Robert Plummer, Ravenna, William Plummber, Edgar Plummer and eight grandchildren.
After services at the residence this afternoon conducted by J.A. Muncy, pastor of the Holiness church here, private burial services were to be held at the Lexington cemetery. The Rev. and Mrs. Luther Newman attended the funeral.
Thanks to Sherry Baker for posting the above article from microfilm in “You grew up in Lee County, KY if you remember….”. Join the group on Facebook to see lots of interesting Lee County memories, archives, ancestry and information!
