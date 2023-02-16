From the Desk of LC Judge Executive Steve Mays

I’d like to start by saying this past month has been liberating. We have had a busy month & it’s so good to be back as your County Judge. I have a great team in place and we hope to do big things for our County. This month has been filled with meetings. On January 3, 2023 I appointed Sheriff Joseph Lucas as ABC Officer. Alcohol and beverage control officer Joe Lucas will investigate license applicants, respond to reported allegations and enforce county and state alcoholic beverage laws.
On January 4, 2023 I appointed Blake Slone &; Kevin Phillips to the Jail Board. Blake & Kevin will be a great asset to the Board. On January 11 th , I appointed Jessica Treadway to the Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Commission. Jessica has a strong voice in our community and is one of our biggest volunteers. On January 23 rd we added a new 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 for our Road Foreman Kevin Mcintosh.
Keeping updated and maintained vehicles is one of the many priorities me and the Fiscal Court. On January 27 th I signed a support letter for PRTC to apply for grants that would have the ability to provide fiber optic high-speed broadband in Lee County. This is a high priority of mine.
I have met with Kradd on several occasions this past month; while looking over final documents for the Senior Citizens relocate project, we were not aware that $300,000 thousand dollars was going to come out of our budget. I stressed my concerns about those funds and they are looking into other funding possibilities. If awarded The Senior Citizen Relocate Project will become a reality.
February 8th, we welcomed into our Road Department Fleet a new 622 John Deere 6 wheel drive road grader. This will be a valuable asset to our Road Department and our Community.
We are working on making some changes with our 911 service. This has needed some attention for a while, and were working to make sure its on solid footing for years to come.
Look for us on our new Government page on Facebook. Lee County Judge Executive Steve Mays. Meetings will promptly begin at 5pm on the second Thursday of each month.
Respectfully,
Judge Exec. Steve Mays
