GARRY CLARKSTON SMYTH, the husband of Mrs. Nancye Carol Spencer Smyth of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Edward Walter and Myrtle Hall Smyth, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on October 30, 1942 and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky on November 3, 2020 at the age of 78 years, 4 days. He was a retired quality Assurance supervisor for the Bluegrass Army Depot, a Navy veteran and attended the Presbyterian church.In addition to his wife Nancye, Mr. Smyth is survived by two sons, Richard Wayne and Michael Stephen Smyth both of Beattyville; two grandchildren, Emily Brienna and Logan Carter Smyth both of Beattyville; one sister, Delilah Hall-Gould of Richmond, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.Mr. Smyth was preceded in death by his parents and 8 brothers and sisters. Service held Nov. 6 2020 at Rock Of Ages Cemetery prior to burial. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements. 

