 Garry Wayne Seale, age 66, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his residence in Booneville, KY. Garry was born September 14, 1954 in Middletown, Ohio, a son of Lena (Abshear) Seale and the late Conley Seale. 

   Garry is survived by his mother; Lena Seale, 3 sons; Gary Wayne Seale II of Franklin, Ohio, Gary Thomas Conley Seale of Booneville, Ky, and Dillon Murrell of Richmond, KY, 1 brother; Donnie (Nadine) Seale of Booneville, Ky, 3 sisters; Vonda (Randall) Smith of Moores Hill, Indiana, Vickie Seale Gipson of Booneville, KY and Sheila (Mark) Hacker of Booneville, KY, 5 grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. 

Garry was preceded in death by his father; Conley Seale, daughter; Jami Runyan, brother; Douglas Eugene Seale and 3 sisters; Doris June Walling, Connie Young and Deborah Sue Seale. Visitation Monday September 6, 2021, from 12 PM to 1 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. The funeral service also Monday, September 6, 2021, at 1 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Rose Roberts officiating. Burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in the Pebworth community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

