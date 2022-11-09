Gary Cecil Smallwood, widower of Jacqueline “Jackie” Adkins Smallwood and the son of the late Paul Coleman and Laurine Griffin Smallwood was born on February 25, 1958 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on November 6, 2022 at the age of 64 years, 8 months, and 12 days. He was a carpenter by trade. Gary leaves behind his daughter, Laura Lee Smallwood; one grandson, Colton Wayne Cole; five brothers and sisters, Evelyn Newton, Gregory Smallwood and wife Fran, Janice Thomas and husband Herbert, Walter Smallwood, and Jeanann Smallwood; his mother-in-law, Grovie Adkins; two sisters-in-law, Pauline McKinney and husband Clarence and Tammy Adkins all of Beattyville, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Gary was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Myrtle Griffin.
Services will be held at Newnam Funeral Home on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1 PM with burial following in the Johnson Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 7-9 PM.
