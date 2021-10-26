Gary Dale Pressnell, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at his residence in Beattyville, KY. Gary was born April 7, 1945 in Pontiac, Michigan, a son of the late Dewey and Nola (Spencer) Pressnell. He was a retired custodian. Gary is survived by 2 daughters; Kelly Hool of Farmington Hills, Michigan and Carrie Beck of Mt. Airy. N.C. and caretaker; Barbara Spencer of Beattyville, KY, 2 sisters; Clara (Leonard) Lawson of Beattyville, KY and Ellyn (Kimbrel) Franklin of Holly, Michigan and 3 grandchildren along with many other loving family members, neighbors and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; Dewey and Nola Presnell, 1 daughter; Kimberly Pressnell and grandparents; Clifford and Nellie Spencer and Henry and Maude Pressnell. To honor Gary’s wishes, no services are scheduled. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
