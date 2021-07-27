Genetta Johnson, daughter of the late Corbett and Ruth Bryant Davis was born in Lee County, Kentucky on August 4, 1930 and departed this life in Middletown, Ohio on July 22, 2021 at the age of 90 years, 11 months, and 18 days. She leaves behind one daughter, Patsy Bowling; four grandchildren, Missy Bowling, Chris Bowling and wife Mari all of Middletown, Ohio, James Johnson of Athens, Ohio, and Billy Johnson of Middletown; three great grandchildren, Cody, Mikaila, and Corey; two sisters, Teresa Coomer of California and Pauline Hamilton of Lebanon, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy and Orville Johnson; four sisters, and one brother. Services held July 29 2021 at Akers Cemetery of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jul 29
Service
Thursday, July 29, 2021
4:00PM
Akers Cemetery
.
Lee County, KY 41311
