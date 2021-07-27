Genetta Johnson, daughter of the late Corbett and Ruth Bryant Davis was born in Lee County, Kentucky on August 4, 1930 and departed this life in Middletown, Ohio on July 22, 2021 at the age of 90 years, 11 months, and 18 days. She leaves behind one daughter, Patsy Bowling; four grandchildren, Missy Bowling, Chris Bowling and wife Mari all of Middletown, Ohio, James Johnson of Athens, Ohio, and Billy Johnson of Middletown; three great grandchildren, Cody, Mikaila, and Corey; two sisters, Teresa Coomer of California and Pauline Hamilton of Lebanon, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy and Orville Johnson; four sisters, and one brother. Services held July 29 2021 at Akers Cemetery of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jul 29
Service
Thursday, July 29, 2021
4:00PM
4:00PM
Akers Cemetery
.
Lee County, KY 41311
.
Lee County, KY 41311
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Daytime closures scheduled for KY 1071 in Owsley County
- Lee County 2021-22 School Calendar
- Job Fair Wednesday at Happy Top Community Center
- State Rep. Wesley Addresses Lee County Water Issues
- Republican Women's Meeting
- Shuler Faces 10-20 Years in Prison
- Traveling Wall Comes To Beattyville
- Barrett Returns as LCMHS Band Director
- Downtown Beattyville Alliance Changes Name to “Beattyville Main Street”
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.