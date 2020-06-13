Geneva Duncil is a phenomenal lady! As an Educator she taught Middle School Language Arts for 35 years. She started teaching in a one room school house at the age of 19 years old in Perry Co. Ky. For ten years , she was the Varsity Boys Cheerleading Sponsor in Lee Co.. She Retired in 1994. Geneva was married to Charles Duncil for forty-two years, who was also an educator. They have one son, Brent Duncil, who is an elementary school teacher as well.
Geneva is active. She currently serves on a plethora of Boards. She is on the Three Forks Historical Center Board which is responsible for the 4th of July Fireworks display. In addition, she is a member of the Riverview Cemetery Board which maintains a beautiful resting place for our deceased loved ones. As a member of the September Place Board, Geneva makes sure that residents are receiving assistance as needed. She is a member of the Hospice Advisory Board and former Hospice Board Member where their annual Lee Co. fund raiser, A Night of Music, received approximately $3000 in donations, annually, to assist families during Hospice Care. As a member of the Lee Co. Educational Foundation Board, Geneva reviews applications, interviews, then recommends high school seniors to receive $1000 Scholarships. The organizations provides up to six scholarships annually. In addition, she is the Vice President/Membership Chair of the Lee Co. Retired Teachers Association. She recruits New Retirees to join the Lee Co. RTA and since 2014, Lee Co. has maintained a 100% Active Teacher Enrollment under the leadership of the “ White Card Queen!”
Geneva is on the Lee Co. Library Board and was instrumental in the design and state of the art New Library facility. The library is a hub for Lee Co. citizens of all ages. It is comprised of a technology section, a Genealogy Section, and “Share Your Story” area . The Library has amazing sitting areas throughout and work stations, as well as a fireplace which creates the perfect ambience for fireside reading. Tuesdays are Children’s Reading Hour which is filled with children activities in a private play area. Lastly, the library has a Conference Room with a full kitchen that is used for meetings. In addition, Geneva is an Active member of ‘Friends of the Library, which plans for events and fund raisers for the library such as the Summer Readingfest.
She is a dedicated member of Beattyville Christian Church. As a member of The Willing Workers Outreach, they Feed The Needy monthly, by preparing the meals themselves, then serve them to community families. Also, Geneva is the Sunday School Secretary. She is a member of the Educational Committee at her church as well. In addition, she visits friends at the Personal Care Home four to five hours weekly. She works during Redifest for her Church.
Geneva Duncil utilizes her time diligently throughout our community to serve in an unselfish capacity. During the Lee Co. Annual Woolly Worm Festival, which is held in October, Geneva Duncil, was Selected as the WOOLLY WORM VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR for 2020! Therefore, we highly recommend GENEVA DUNCIL as our VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR from Lee Co. KY.!!
