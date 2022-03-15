beattyville, KY- Geneva (Frost) Combs, age 98, widow of Willie Combs, departed this life on Wednesday, March 9th 2022, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. Geneva was born July 18, 1923 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late Brenton and Emma (Estes) Frost. She was a Homemaker and a member of the Heidelberg Baptist Church of Lee County.
She is survived by 4 sons; Jimmy (Lorene) Combs, Johnny (Nancy) Combs, both of Beattyville, KY, Carl (Violet) Combs of Hazel Green, KY, and Darrell (Jeanette) Combs of Richmond, KY, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 43 years, 3 brothers; Woodrow, Elmer and Edward Frost, and 1 sister; Virginia Combs. Funeral Services March 14, 2022, at the Booneville Funeral Home with Mark Coburn officiating. Geneva will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Turpin Cemetery located in the Winston community in Estill County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
