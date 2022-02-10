Genevieve Amis, age 70, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born October 24, 1951 in Booneville, Kentucky to Carrie (Caudell) Reed and the late James Reed, Jr. She was a retired secretary for the Owsley County Board of Education and a member of the First Church of God of Beattyville. She loved her family, enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, and enjoyed spoiling her three grandsons.
She is survived by her mother Carrie Reed of Booneville, Kentucky, a daughter Melissa (Scottie) Bowling of Booneville, Kentucky, a son Billy Dale (Tara) Amis of Harrison, Ohio, and three sisters Carol (Arlin) Hudson, Beverly Reed, and Leisa Reed, three grandchildren, Jerrod (Kassidy) Bowling, Jonah Bowling, and Trenton Amis. Also, nephews Grant and Harvey Moore, and many other loving family members, and friends.
She was born October 24, 1951 in Booneville, Kentucky to Carrie (Caudell) Reed and the late James Reed, Jr. She was a retired secretary for the Owsley County Board of Education and a member of the First Church of God of Beattyville. She loved her family, enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, and enjoyed spoiling her three grandsons.
She is survived by her mother Carrie Reed of Booneville, Kentucky, a daughter Melissa (Scottie) Bowling of Booneville, Kentucky, a son Billy Dale (Tara) Amis of Harrison, Ohio, and three sisters Carol (Arlin) Hudson, Beverly Reed, and Leisa Reed, three grandchildren, Jerrod (Kassidy) Bowling, Jonah Bowling, and Trenton Amis. Also, nephews Grant and Harvey Moore, and many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father James Reed Jr., sister Joyce Reed, and nephew; Arlin James “AJ” Hudson. Shortly after her passing, her husband of 51 years, Dale Amis passed and joined her eternally in heaven.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with funeral service immediately following with Pastor Garret Thomas officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, Kentucky.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home has been charged with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Amis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.