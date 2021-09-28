George “David” Palmer, husband of Sara Sue Brewer Palmer of Beattyville, Kentucky and son of the late William Joseph and Olga Ruth Davis Palmer is survived by two daughters, Sherri Marshall and husband Mark and Shannon Estes and husband Rick all of Beattyville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, DeAnna Starr Marshall and husband Kevin of Winchester, Kentucky, Justin David Marshall and girlfriend Kali of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Sherida Hope Marshall and boyfriend, Kippy of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Zachary Tyler Estes and wife Terri of Winchester, Kentucky; expected great grandson, Joseph Walter Caro; two sisters, Cheryl Botner-Ehalt of Beattyville and Twyla Hollon of Ohio; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph and Olga Ruth Davis Palmer; one brother, Paul Palmer; and one sister, Sherida Palmer. With profound sadness, we announce the passing of David, our loving spouse, father, grandfather, and friend to all whose lives he touched. On September 21, 2021 he passed peacefully at UK Chandler Medical Center following a short illness. Born in Oneida, KY, David grew up in the small community of Tallega in Southeast Lee County. He loved his mountain home and couldn’t understand why anyone would want to be anywhere else in the world, but there.At age 19, he laid eyes on a girl named Sue. She was in a potato patch, mud up to her knees and he knew right then that she was the one. Through their 56 years together, the ups and downs, the good and the bad, in sickness and in health, they stood by one another with a love that few ever know.
He was the beloved father of two girls, and a proud grandfather of four grandchildren. David lived a full life. He hailed from a long line of railroaders. He continued this legacy with 43 years of outstanding service as a Roadmaster, Foreman, and Safety Supervisor. He made many treasured friendships there and often praised CSX as a wonderful place to work and raise his family.David was an animal lover since birth. He was a highly skilled horseman and hunter. God gave him a special love for his animals. His heart would have been emptier and life would have been less without them. Some of his happiest times were spent at the barn, a horse riding ring, or in the woods with his buddies.When David gave his life to God, he wanted nothing more than to see others saved. His vision of an eternal home with all of his friends and loved ones was evident. He spent the rest of his life in ministry. He began that journey as an evangelist with the Kentucky Mountain Holiness Association. After several years, he went to Hopewell Church of God in Beattyville to fill in for a few Sundays. A few Sundays turned into 25 years of dedicated service as a Pastor. He finished his ministry at Hilltop Church of God in Booneville, KY. During his ministry many people were saved and baptized, and he was a mentor and role model for many in the community.The highlight of David’s life was a mission trip to Haiti. David consistently demonstrated a humanitarian spirit toward his fellow man, faithfully sharing the fruits of his labors with the less fortunate around his community and the world. He truly lived one of his favorite sayings: “Love’s not love until you give it away!”David had many accomplishments throughout his life. He was honored with an Admiral award, a Kentucky Colonel award, an Outstanding Citizen award, and many other distinctions throughout his career, pastorship, and humanitarian efforts. Services held Sept. 26th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Palmer Cemetery of Coomer Fork Rd of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
