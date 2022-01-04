George Reece Jr., age 78, and husband of Alice (Terry) Reece, departed this life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY. George was born April 18th, 1943 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late George and Roxie (Estes) Reece. He was a self-employed welder by trade, and loved to hunt and fish in his spare time, he was a member of the Heidelberg Apostolic Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, 2 sons; Steven Reece of Anderson, IN, Jason (Shena) Reece of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Amy (Chris) Bass of Princeton, IN, 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 son; Rickey Reece. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at the Booneville Funeral Home with a visitation Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Funeral Home with Pastor John Stone officiating. George will be laid to rest in the Family Cemetery located in the Heidelberg Community of Lee County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
