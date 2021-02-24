Gerald Alois Edward Ehalt went to his eternal Heavenly Home on February 21, 2021 at 12:02 AM after a very short illness. He was born in Annaheim, Saskatchewan, Canada and lived in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan before moving to KY. Jerry, as he was known by all who loved him was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Ehalt and only sister, Jane Junk, Cheryl’s parents, Joe and Olga Palmer. Jerry is survived by his wife of 17 years, Cheryl Palmer Botner, his mother, Ann Prodahl Ehalt Doepker, a son, Kelly (Sheri), Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, a daughter, Shelly (Patrick), Brampton, Ontario, Canada, brothers, Rod Ehalt (Maxine), Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada, Greg Ehalt (Deb), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, stepchildren, Joey Botner (Carrie) Georgetown, KY
Phillip Botner (Shannon) Beattyville, KY, Summer Botner Price (Jason) Berea, KY Sister-in-law, Twyla Palmer Hollon (DeWayne) Ironton, Ohio/Labelle, Fl, and family Brother-in-laws, David Palmer (Sue) Beattyville, KY, and family. Ken Junk, Humboldt, Saskatchewan and family. He is survived by a host of relatives in his homeland, Canada, and now in USA. Jerry’s true loves were his grandchildren Kiana Ehalt, Talia Ehalt, Hunter Botner, Drew Botner, Logan Botner, Luke Botner, Campbelle Price, Laurel Botner, and Brinkley Price. He had a deep love for 3 special boys in Denver, Colorado, Grayson, August, Reed Special friends, Ted Edmonds, Bobby Hollon (Pastor), Dan Woods, and Mark Marshall. He attended church at the First Church of God, Jackson, KY where he loved everyone. Jerry was very active in Canada in many organizations and worked for Transamerica Life Insurance in USA before retirement. He enjoyed doting on his grandchildren and spending time with his wife traveling and camping. Jerry left a special memory for everyone he met and will be so missed by all that knew and loved him.
