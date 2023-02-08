Gerald Arthur Wilson, husband of Susie Wilson and the son of the late William Dewey and Leola Gill Wilson was born in Mesick, Michigan and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on January 30, 2023 at the age of 85 years, 6 months, and 9 days. He was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War (1960-1964) and retired after 30 years of employment with General Motors as a Maintenance Employee. He was also a member of the Beattyville Baptist Church. Gerald enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, and bowling.
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by his four children, Theodore Stanford and wife Naomi of Lapeer, Michigan, David Stanford and wife Malinda of Columbiaville, Michigan, Rhonda Sweeney and husband John of Imlay City, Michigan, and Paul Wilson and wife Connie also of Lapeer; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; four bonus children, Paul Kincaid and Terri Kincaid both of Beattyville, Kentucky, Jennifer Kouns and husband William of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Laura Beth Kincaid of Lexington, Kentucky; 4 bonus grandchildren; 9 bonus great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jason of Beattyville, Glenn of Mississippi, Ruby, Jennie, and Sylvia all of Pontiac, Michigan; and a host of other friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Wilbur, Clarence, Morris, and Ralph; and four sisters, Pearl, Glenna, Margie, Phyllis. Services held Friday, Feb. 3rd, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Riverview Cemetery of 899 Old State HWY 11, Beattyville. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
