GERALDINE CONGLETON “GRANNY” COMBS, the widow of John Combs, and the daughter of the late Fred and Della Combs Congleton, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 23, 1926 and departed this life at her home in Lee County on June 9, 2020 at the age of 93 years, 10 months and 17 days. She was a housewife and homemaker and was a member of the Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church.Mrs. Combs is survived by one daughter, Donna Sue Combs Martin of Beattyville; two grandchildren, Johnny Darrell Hamilton and wife Judy of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Carolyn R. Martin Barr and Jimmy of Fredericksburg; two great granddaughters, Kristina Mastin Farley and Amanda M. Hamilton Alexander, both of Fredericksburg; four great-great granddaughters, Shelby, Kaylee, Phoebe and Mackenzie; a special friend, Ruby Best of Beattyville, Kentucky and a host of other relatives and friends.Mrs. Combs was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; two sisters, Emma Jean Spicer and Elva Ruth Dawson; and a brother, Dorman Congleton. Private family service held. Burial: Combs Cemetery Highway 587 Lee Co. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
