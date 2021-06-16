 Gladys Ramirez, age 78, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY. Gladys was born December 9, 1942, a daughter to the late Martin & Edna (Bowman) Moore. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed taking care of her family. She is survived by 1 daughter; Sharon Daniel of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Sara Little of Booneville, KY, 5 grandchildren; Rebecca Moore, Chris Bowling, Nick Moore, Willa Blue Daniel, and Jakob Stamper, 5 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Alex Ramirez, son; Doug Moore, Brother; Lester Terry, and Granddaughter; Samantha Too Daniel. 

    Visitation held Friday, June 11, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial in the Bowman Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

