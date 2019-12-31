Gladys Shuler Bellamy, daughter of the late Walter and Molly McIntosh Shuler was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 25, 1940 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on December 21, 2019 at the age of 79 years, 8 months, and 26 days. She is survived by her three children, Kathy Moreland of Beattyville, Kentucky, Susan Rogers of Stanton, Kentucky, and Canas Rueben Bellamy and wife Krystal of Hamilton, Ohio; several grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Wofford of Peru, Indiana, Irene York of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Edna Shuler of Irvine, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.Gladys was preceded in death by one son, Paul Douglas Bellamy; and two brothers, Lonnie and James Shuler. Services scheduled at a later date. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.
Gladys Shuler Bellamy
