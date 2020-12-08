Glen E. Allen, age 78, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. Glen was born September 12, 1942, in Oneida, KY, a son to the late Carlo Allen and Rebecca (Byrd) Allen, Glen enjoyed pitching horse shoes, his caps, he loved Christmas, new watches and especially love talking and joking with people. Glen loved the residents and the staff at the Owsley County Health Care Center where he resided for eight years. Glen is survived by; he is survived by 1 sister; Violet Combs, Island City, KY, 2 nieces; Gail Moore of Nicholasville, KY, Janice Wilson of Booneville, KY, two nephews; Larry Combs of Dover TN, Kevin Combs of Booneville, KY and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Carlo Allen, Rebecca Byrd Allen, 1brother; Ronnie Allen Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Island City Baptist Church with Reverend Lonnie Moore and Pastor Keith Murray officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Allen Family Cemetery, located on Holly Fork Road, Sextons Creek, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
