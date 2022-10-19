Gloria A. Thomas of Beattyville, Kentucky was born to the late Walter and Callie Moore Thomas on October 9, 1933 in Owsley County, Kentucky and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on October 16, 2022 at the age of 89 years and 7 days. She attended the Presbyterian Church and was a former secretary for the federal government. She is survived by a host of cousins and friends, as well as one aunt, Opal Moore. In addition to her parents, Ms. Thomas was preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services to be held Oct. 25th 2022 at 1pm at the Snowden Cemetery of Pine Grove Rd, Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com
