Last Friday night, players participated in an 18 hole glow ball scramble at the Beattyville Country Club. The scramble tee’d off at 5:30pm with 9 holes in the daylight and then began again around 8:30 pm to play the remaining 9 holes at night.
The scramble lasted up into the hour of approximately 2am. The winning score was 6 under while three teams tied at 3 under.
Above: 1st place winning team, winning $100 each; (L-R) Corbett Dunaway, Joseph Thorpe & daughter Dani, Joshua Broadwell and not pictured Tyler Whitaker & Jordan Peters.
Photo via Kara Thorpe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.