Dr. Ron Gleaves, teaching pastor at South Campbellsville Baptist Church and principal at Somerset Christian School, discussed how God intervenes in your life when you are struggling with life at Campbellsville University's chapel Feb. 3.
Gleaves gave an example about times that God has intervened into his own life when he was struggling, especially financially.
"I did not have money and didn't know what to do as I was just starting off college," Gleaves said. "God knew I was struggling and the next thing I knew family members were sending me money, my church group back home filled up my entire van with food, and this is a time where God saw His chance to intervene," Gleaves said.
"God constantly intervenes" he said, "but if you want God to show up in your life, you have to walk with faith."
Gleaves said in an everyday normal routine life, we often do not see the amazing moments that God intervenes into our own life.
Gleaves read from speaking how Elijah was pouring barrels of water to get the Lord's attention, but He kept doing it repeatedly until He used 12 barrels of water to make a point that in our life we are willing to ask God about things that others might seem is a little out of the ordinary.
"If we live for Christ the way Christ calls us to live, we are going to have people looking around at us saying 'what are you doing?' because to live by faith means to live in a way that isn't often experienced or doubted Gleaves said.
Gleaves said we all need to have the attitude, that we are willing to do anything to serve the Lord so the Lord can intervene in our life.
Gleaves read 1 Kings 18:36-37 explaining how Elijah stood by himself in a massive crowd saying to the people around him "if you want to walk with the Lord, sometimes it might call for you to walk by yourself in the face of a massive people."
Gleaves said Elijah believed that God can, and God will, and if you have that faith for God, then God will intervene.
"It takes faith for God to intervene," Gleaves said.
